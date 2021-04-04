Michigan City mayor apologizes, asks pastors for forgiveness

“I’ve listened very intently on every word you’ve said, and I’m taking your comments to heart. You have every right to attack me, because my actions were inexcusable,” he said.

“I apologize sincerely to all of the pastors of the spiritual task force,” Parry said. “I apologize to your congregations, I apologize to every person in Michigan City, and to Michigan City, and I know that’s not enough.”

Apostle Vera Roberts of Deliverance and Victory Five-Fold Worship Center put Parry’s situation in the context of Easter. The resurrected Jesus showed his wounds to those who doubted it was really Christ risen from the grave. “On his cross, he said, ‘Father, forgive him,’ but the wounds were still there,” Roberts said.

The pastors put his voicemail remarks in context.

Roberts has tried to promote vaccination for COVID-19. “Let us do it in the black churches. Let us be able to educate the people and let them understand what the vaccines are all about. I can’t even get the phone call returned, mayor,” she said.