Michigan City mayor doesn't gloss over city's challenges

“We have a way to go to beat COVID-19, and we must stay Michigan City strong.”

Council got no advance notice

Parry’s speech came as a surprise to City Council members, who didn’t know about it until a 4 p.m. email saying the speech would be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

“I’m anxious to see this last-minute State of the City,” Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said at Tuesday night’s council meeting. “I still have zero confidence in his ability to lead the city.”

The council passed a no-confidence resolution this year, and Fitzpatrick has made it a point at every council meeting since to remind the public he still lacks confidence in the mayor.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, had said at the last council meeting that he has been waiting for Parry to fulfill his statutory requirement to report to the council annually on the financial state of the city. Przybylinski said earlier this week he thought Parry would address the council by Zoom from his office.