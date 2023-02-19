MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry has thrown cold water on Councilman Michael Mack’s proposal for a new youth sports and recreation facility.

Parry doesn’t plan to ask for money for a stand-alone facility, he told the City Council.

“I'm really not interested in taking on a lot of bond debt,” he said. “We have to be awfully careful about how we spend our money.

“I know the YMCA is not really doing well with the school system as far as maintenance of the building because I'm there every day. I think the Elston property, if the Performing Arts Center would be included in that, they do have banquet facilities, and the Performing Arts Center would really benefit us, but I would not support a grassroots $28 million project or anything like that.”

Mack, D-3rd, sought funding for a study for the center he has pushed for during his tenure on the council.

Parry said that in the 1960s, every gymnasium in Michigan City was open Saturdays for use by local kids, but that no longer happens.

He blamed his predecessor, Ron Meer, for running up debt to more than $70 million in bonds. The city is now recovering financially.

Meer, along with Councilman Angie Deuitch and others, is asking voters for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Parry, a Republican, is seeking reelection.

Mack said similar sports and recreation facilities in Hammond, Merrillville, Crown Point and elsewhere are successful. Hammond’s complex is profitable, with events like competitions for home-schoolers and charter schools.

The center would connect youths with adult mentors who would instill discipline and help keep them active, Mack said.

“If everything is based on the fact that we've never been able to do this and we don't have the talent to do that and it's not possible for us to manage that, that is a low bar of expectations,” he said.

Deuitch, D-at large, said a council workshop should come before a feasibility would be approved. That workshop would bring together representatives of the school system, Boys & Girls Club, YMCA and others who work with youths. “I feel like there’s so many partnerships that could happen here.”

Mack’s request for the study was tabled until after the workshop.

In other business, the council approved funding for a new pumper truck for the Fire Department, to be paid for through the new public safety local income tax.