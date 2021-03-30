Michigan City mayor vetoes no-confidence resolution

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry has vetoed the City Council resolution condemning him for apparently racist remarks and other behavior and urging him to resign.
Parry sent a letter to council members explaining his reasons for the March 19 veto.
“I took this action because I disagree fully with every statement contained in the resolution in content, accuracy and intent,” Parry wrote. “Also, my position is that the resolution is unnecessary, its sole purpose being to discredit me and influence me to resign from my position as Mayor, which I will not.”
Parry’s letter said he has apologized to all affected parties and is taking diversity and sensitivity training indefinitely.
City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said he won’t push for an override of the veto, though he said Parry signed the resolution the day before he vetoed it.
“We’re going to play this for the long game,” Mack said, and let the voters decide to remove Parry from office. Parry is up for reelection in 2023.
Council members explored impeachment options but rejected that idea because it hasn’t been done in a century. It would be up to the Republican supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly to impeach Parry.
“It’s extremely difficult to get rid of any person right now,” Mack said.
The council, Mack said, has "so many more pressing things to do,” including determining how to spend the more than $16 million heading the city’s way from the American Rescue Plan. That money needs to go toward COVID-19 relief and stimulating the economy, but there will be a lot of ways to do so, Mack said, so he wants to hear what residents suggest.
The council meets Tuesday night. “A lot of conversations about the mayor are going to come out,” he said.
The resolution calls out Parry for a number of reasons. Its first charge says, “The Michigan City Common Council does not condone the comments expressed by Mayor Duane Parry to the Ministerial Alliance through a voice message using inflammatory and bigoted language.”
That voicemail message was left for Pastor James Lane of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. After apparently believing the call had ended, Parry said, “They want a (expletive) audience, ya know. These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”
The mayor's comments prompted a demonstration by community members outside City Hall calling for his resignation, and the council's subsequent vote of no confidence.