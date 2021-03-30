Michigan City mayor vetoes no-confidence resolution

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry has vetoed the City Council resolution condemning him for apparently racist remarks and other behavior and urging him to resign.

Parry sent a letter to council members explaining his reasons for the March 19 veto.

“I took this action because I disagree fully with every statement contained in the resolution in content, accuracy and intent,” Parry wrote. “Also, my position is that the resolution is unnecessary, its sole purpose being to discredit me and influence me to resign from my position as Mayor, which I will not.”

Parry’s letter said he has apologized to all affected parties and is taking diversity and sensitivity training indefinitely.

City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said he won’t push for an override of the veto, though he said Parry signed the resolution the day before he vetoed it.

“We’re going to play this for the long game,” Mack said, and let the voters decide to remove Parry from office. Parry is up for reelection in 2023.

Council members explored impeachment options but rejected that idea because it hasn’t been done in a century. It would be up to the Republican supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly to impeach Parry.