Michigan City orders municipal employees to work from home after positive COVID-19 case
Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The city ordered its municipal employees to work from home after a positive COVID-19 case at city hall.

"Effectively immediately, Mayor Duane Perry has deployed the city's 'work from home policy" for all employees of city hall until August 3, 2020 due to an employment recently testing positive for COVID-19," the city said in a news release. "All the various departments within city hall will continue functioning with basic services, and the public may contact a specific department via email and phone."

City government offices in the city hall building at 100 E. Michigan Blvd. #2 are now being deep cleaned.

"These measures are precautionary and are intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus," the release states. "City hall will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection during this closure."

The temporary closure means that city government meetings in Michigan City will again take place virtually.

COVID-19 has infected more than 14.8 million people worldwide and killed more than 612,000, including more than 143,000 in the United States. LaPorte County, which just imposed mandatory face masks in indoor public places, has had 28 deaths and 695 positive cases thus far, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

