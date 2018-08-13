MICHIGAN CITY — Consultant Roger Brooks started the brainstorming on the city’s new downtown plaza with ideas that ranged from restaurants opening onto the plaza to giant chessboards to human foosball.
It could also have a stage for concerts and other performances, an ice rink and a splash pad.
“This is the future of downtowns everywhere,” Brooks said Thursday night.
The city’s new downtown plaza will cover two acres along 7th Street on the west side of Franklin Street, with construction starting as soon as next spring.
Now it’s the residents’ turn to say what they’d like to see in their new plaza. The city is setting up a series of public meetings across the city to get ideas from a diverse cross-section of the population.
“Ours is going to be unique. It’s going to have Michigan City’s signature all over it,” Mayor Ron Meer said.
“Here’s one thing about your plaza. It will always be free for the citizens of Michigan City,” Brooks said, and not be rented out for private events.
At the skating rink, Brooks said, customers might be asked if they’d like to donate 50 cents to help pay for skate rentals for residents who can’t afford them.
Vendors at the plaza should be from Michigan City or elsewhere in LaPorte County to keep the money from leaking outside the community, he said.
Brooks emphasized the need to create a downtown gathering space for Michigan City residents.
“The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown,” Brooks said.
The heartbeat should continue well into the evening. Key hours for the plaza will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., when people get home from work and are looking for something to do.
“You need to have music. You need to have artisans. You need to have magicians and mimes and people like this,” Brooks said.
“The plaza would always change. You want people wondering, ‘What’s going on tonight? Let’s go downtown tonight and check it out,’” Brooks said.
With downtown becoming an evening gathering place, businesses will stay open longer to serve them.
Within three blocks of the plaza, the value of downtown properties will go way up, Brooks said.
Parking should be far enough away to get residents to walk past downtown shops as a way of boosting business. The average Walmart shopper parks 160 feet from the store, he said.
“We want people to walk in front of the shops and all these side streets,” Brooks said.
Brooks’ aim Thursday was to get the ideas flowing.
“Nothing has been designed yet, because starting today, it’s public outreach time from now to September,” Brooks said.
“We’re full-tilt designing this after we get your feedback,” he said.
City planning director Craig Phillips was a driving force behind Valparaiso's Central Park Plaza when he was that city's planning director. Valparaiso’s plaza was one of the first in the Midwest, Brooks said.
“What you’re going to build here will blow it away,” he said.
“You have every ingredient that it takes to be the best city in the Midwest,” Brooks said.