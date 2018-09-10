MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council has agreed to take out a bank loan to pay for energy-saving infrastructure upgrades throughout the city.
The principal comes to $3.75 million, but the interest hasn't been determined yet.
“We’re actually talking about quite a lot of money we’re spending here initially,” said council President Don Przybylinski, D-At-large.
The city expects to recoup the money over seven years through reduced energy costs, Przybylinski said.
“Basically, this is an energy and infrastructure project,” said Dan Legler, account executive with Newburgh, Indiana-based Energy Systems Group LLC.
More than $1.9 million of the projects are infrastructure upgrades that need to be done anyway, Legler said.
The contract with Energy Savings Group includes guaranteed savings to make sure the city recoups its investment.
The council agreed to 10 projects at an estimated cost of $3,590,034, saving the city an estimated $156,333 in utility costs.
Municipal buildings throughout the city will be retrofitted with LED lighting, inside and about, at an estimated cost of $431,322, for an annual savings of $41,642.
The Senior Center, park maintenance building and Krueger Hall will get heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades for $595,377, for annual savings of $5,585.
HVAC controls at City Hall, the Senior Center and police station will be upgrades for $113,749, saving the city $14,698 annually.
The leaky roof at the central maintenance building will be replaced for $242,725, for $919 in annual savings.
A fleet management system upgrade there will cost $134,789, saving $27.054 annually. That doesn’t include a likely insurance discount, Legler said.
The fleet management system includes GPS and diagnostic devices to keep better track of where vehicles are. That allows the city to refute claims that a city vehicle damaged property, by showing it wasn’t near that location at that time, and it should allow the city to manage crews’ driving habits.
Sports lighting at Patriot Park and Pullman Field will cost $880,728 and save $13,272 annually.
Solar arrays will be added to the police station, Patriot Park and fire station No. 4 for $618,590, saving $25,282 annually.
Safety and security upgrades at the Washington Park zoo will cost $114,001. The low-voltage surveillance cameras will be placed at retail areas throughout the zoo. The zoo will also gain a public address system, primarily for emergency use.
Street lights will be upgraded throughout the city for $458,753, saving $38,817 annually.
Removing extraneous lighting in the Senior Center parking lot will save the city $2,592 annually. Legler said the parking lot has about twice as many lights as needed.
Legler said he is hoping for about $380,000 in grants to help cover installation costs.