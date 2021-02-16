Michigan City's TIFs called savings to taxpayers

At the following council meeting, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, tried unsuccessfully to get council support for a joint meeting with the RDC to discuss the Blocksom & Co. property at 420 E. Fifth St. “We need to have more input” on a Blocksom settlement, Przybylinski said.

“Why can’t we come to an agreement?” asked Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large. “The original agreement was made July 15, 2009. That’s been 11 years.”

To open up Blocksom’s property on Trail Creek, the plant has to be moved within 15 miles of that location. “Have the city and Blocksom actually sat down and tried to find a location?” Don Przybylinski asked. “I think it’s time for secrets to come out of the closet so that the city knows, and the City Council knows, what’s going on there.”

“We’re the ones that get elected. The RDC does not get elected. We’re the ones that represent the people. We appoint people to the RDC,” Don Przybylinski said.

“This thing’s been hanging around, and hanging around, and we need to make some movement so we don’t lose that property,” Paul Przybylinski said.

The council can still keep it confidential.