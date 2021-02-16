Michigan City's TIFs called savings to taxpayers

MICHIGAN CITY — Tax increment financing districts are a savings to taxpayers, City Council members and Redevelopment Commission members were told recently.
The discussion came amid tensions between council members and the RDC.
“Without TIF, our tax rate would go up. The people in Michigan City would pay a higher tax rate,” RDC President Chris Chatfield said.
The city’s tax rate would be increased 64 cents without the TIF if all of the projects currently being undertaken were to continue, said Any Mouser, financial adviser to the RDC.
Mouser and Randy Rompola, an expert in TIF law, gave the council and RDC some training in TIF districts.
Recent council meetings have included some discussions about what the RDC should be responsible for doing in the city.
Agendas, minutes and financials are sent to the council as well as the RDC members each month, Chatfield said.
Some of what the RDC does has to be kept confidential because it involves negotiations with developers and others, but the RDC is putting together a “sanitized” version of work in progress for the council’s review.
The RDC is more than willing to discuss items in the public domain with the council, but not what must be kept confidential, he said.
At the following council meeting, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, tried unsuccessfully to get council support for a joint meeting with the RDC to discuss the Blocksom & Co. property at 420 E. Fifth St. “We need to have more input” on a Blocksom settlement, Przybylinski said.
“Why can’t we come to an agreement?” asked Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large. “The original agreement was made July 15, 2009. That’s been 11 years.”
To open up Blocksom’s property on Trail Creek, the plant has to be moved within 15 miles of that location. “Have the city and Blocksom actually sat down and tried to find a location?” Don Przybylinski asked. “I think it’s time for secrets to come out of the closet so that the city knows, and the City Council knows, what’s going on there.”
“We’re the ones that get elected. The RDC does not get elected. We’re the ones that represent the people. We appoint people to the RDC,” Don Przybylinski said.
“This thing’s been hanging around, and hanging around, and we need to make some movement so we don’t lose that property,” Paul Przybylinski said.
The council can still keep it confidential.
Councilwoman Angie Deuitch is a member of the RDC. She said she expects the RDC to be briefed at its next meeting. Deuitch opposed the resolution for a joint meeting. ”We can’t share anything in that meeting, so what is it that we’re trying to get out of it?”
Later in the meeting, the council approved $250,000 for the city’s match for a Community Crossings infrastructure grant after several meetings in which council members quibbled over where the local match for the grant should come from. The RDC is funding the lion’s share through its TIF revenue.
Resident Rodney McCormick thanked the Przybylinski brothers for letting him know he lives in TIF district.
“We in the black community, we haven’t received a dime of that TIF money,” McCormick said. He has been trying to get houses torn down and streets paved in his neighborhood.
“Redevelopment needs to get off their behind, give up that money and gets things done,” he said. “Not one dime has been put into Canada. That’s not right. I’m offended.”