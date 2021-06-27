Michigan City's transit district boundaries taking shape

A parking garage being incorporated into the new train station will serve as a “jump-start” to see more investment in that area, consultant Aaron Kowalski of MKSK said.

The new transit development district being created is nearly the same as a tax increment financing district, but with one notable exception. Not only does it capture an increased amount in property tax revenue resulting from development inside the district, but it also collects any increase in income tax. That money is used for capital expenditures inside the district, including adding sidewalks and utilities.

The proposed boundaries — which will need to be shaved to get from 346 acres to the desired 320 acres — shoot north along Franklin Street from the train station and go east and west in irregular branches from there. The map and other information are at nwitdd.com.

Some of the notable areas currently being included are the former St. Francis hospital, Lighthouse Place Outlet and a stretch along Trail Creek that includes the Blocksom & Co. factory.

“We want to ensure that the boundaries of the transit development district encompass the areas of the city you want to promote,” Lucas said.