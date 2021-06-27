Michigan City's transit district boundaries taking shape

MICHIGAN CITY — The city Transit Development District boundaries aren’t set yet, but they’re close to the final size and shape.
The preliminary district boundaries were shared at a public hearing last week at City Hall.
Skyler York, the city’s director of planning and inspection, said there’s some overlap with the existing north tax increment financing district, but that’s not a problem because the TIF is set to expire in a few years.
The transit development district, which would expire in 2047, is going to be 320 acres when it’s created. If that sounds big, consider the city plans to expand it to twice that size in the future when prospects for development in adjacent areas become more certain.
That could include NIPSCO’s Michigan City Generating Station, which is set to be decommissioned soon. That site will need significant remediation after serving as coal-fired power plant for around a century.
The potential for the Indiana State Prison to be moved out of the city would open up 100 acres on the city’s west side that also could be added to the transit development district in the future, York said.
The boundaries can be altered just one time. “You want to think very strategically about where development can occur,” consultant Eric Lucas of MKSK said.
A parking garage being incorporated into the new train station will serve as a “jump-start” to see more investment in that area, consultant Aaron Kowalski of MKSK said.
The new transit development district being created is nearly the same as a tax increment financing district, but with one notable exception. Not only does it capture an increased amount in property tax revenue resulting from development inside the district, but it also collects any increase in income tax. That money is used for capital expenditures inside the district, including adding sidewalks and utilities.
The proposed boundaries — which will need to be shaved to get from 346 acres to the desired 320 acres — shoot north along Franklin Street from the train station and go east and west in irregular branches from there. The map and other information are at nwitdd.com.
Some of the notable areas currently being included are the former St. Francis hospital, Lighthouse Place Outlet and a stretch along Trail Creek that includes the Blocksom & Co. factory.
“We want to ensure that the boundaries of the transit development district encompass the areas of the city you want to promote,” Lucas said.
“A lot of the hard work has been done with the plans that you all have done and put together over the years,” Kowalski said.
The consultants praised Michigan City’s many attractions. “There are a lot of things, actually, that make Michigan City unique,” Lucas said.
One thing Michigan City needs is housing to serve the additional residents expected to come to the city, York said. Developers are already expressing interest in areas near the train station.
“We are really enabling our communities to compete for the young professional who works in Chicago,” RDA Interim CEO Sherri Ziller said.
Some of the transit development districts elsewhere in Northwest Indiana will have large tracts available for redevelopment. Michigan City is ripe for infill development on a series of parcels not being used to their fullest potential, Lucas said.
However, some existing properties inside the district won’t be touched.
“Even though that boundary is fairly large, we don’t think everything in that boundary is a candidate for development and redevelopment,” Lucas added.
The proposed district takes into account the city’s existing plans and hopes for various parts of the city, Lucas emphasized. Michigan city officials will retain control over zoning and land use.
“This is really going to be transformation for Michigan City,” City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said.
