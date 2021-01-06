Midwest lawmakers describe 'chaos and disarray' in Capitol 'invasion'

"There were people who stormed the Capitol of the United States of America to try and change things because they didn't like how the election went?" Mrvan said. "This is beyond comprehension that we're going through this right now."

"I want to do the people's business. I want the transition of government to continue and to go smoothly, and right now I want to do my job and make sure we certify the results. The people have spoken."

Bipartisan agreement

Similar sentiments were shared by congressional representatives of both political parties across the Midwest, who often disagree on the best policies for the country but universally condemned the Trump riot on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said everyone in America has a right to peacefully protest, but what occurred Wednesday "goes against everything we stand for as a nation."

"This is not a peaceful protest — it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop," Young said.