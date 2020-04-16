Midwestern governors agree to work together on reopening economies

The governors of Indiana, Illinois and five additional Midwestern states agreed Thursday to work together in deciding when and how to reopen their economies, with a special focus on protecting the workers in each state from COVID-19.
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both pledged to cooperate with the governors of Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota on a "fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy."
"Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn't mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right," the seven governors said in a joint statement.
"Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together."
The governors said reopening decisions will be based on four factors: Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.
"We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region," the governors said.
"We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."
In Indiana, Holcomb is expected to announce Friday a potential loosening of some components of his stay-at-home order that's next due to be renewed Monday, likely for an additional two weeks.
Holcomb did not specify Thursday how he intends to "tweak" his directive that Hoosiers stay at home at all times except to obtain "essential" supplies or travel to "essential" employment.
But he said it probably will be "early May" before any considerable changes are made to the stay-at-home order, and then only if the state's trend of new coronavirus cases appears to be within the capacity of Indiana's health care system to handle them.
In the meantime, Holcomb said he's asked the leaders of major state industries, including retailers, manufacturers, construction, tourism, real estate and sports, to detail their suggestions for workplace changes needed to ensure employees feel sufficiently confident in their safety to return to their jobs.
"We're asking for that by the 22nd of April so we can hit the ground running and not have to hit the pause button. We're doing our work right now," Holcomb said.
"So we'll continue to be driven by the data and the numbers and what's actually happening — you'll get those daily inputs every day — but in the meantime, underneath the surface of the water, there's a lot of work that's actually happening."
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
