Midwestern governors agree to work together on reopening economies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The governors of Indiana, Illinois and five additional Midwestern states agreed Thursday to work together in deciding when and how to reopen their economies, with a special focus on protecting the workers in each state from COVID-19.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both pledged to cooperate with the governors of Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota on a "fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy."

"Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn't mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right," the seven governors said in a joint statement.

"Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together."

The governors said reopening decisions will be based on four factors: Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.