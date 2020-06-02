Mike Repay holds early lead for third term as 3rd District Lake Commissioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Michael C. Repay held a lead in early unofficial vote tallies in his bid for a third term on the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Repay held a 5 to 1 vote margin over three East Chicago Democrats challenging him: Liliana Cruz, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Lourdes Munoz-Hicks in numbers posted early Tuesday evening from ballots cast the previous month by either absentee ballot or early walk-in voters.

If final official totals confirm his victory, it may be decisive.

Repay currently faces no Republican opponent this fall in the heavily-Democratic district, which spreads across East Chicago, most of Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Whiting and seven precincts in unincorporated Calumet Township.

The GOP currently has until the end of this month to recruit an opponent to run against Repay in the Nov. 3 general election.

The county’s three commissioners are the chief executive officers of county government.

They oversee working conditions for thousands of full-time and part-time employees as well as the maintenance of county government buildings, 560 miles of county highways and 600 miles of storm water drainage ditches.

Repay has served as a commissioner since 2012.