Mike Repay holds early lead for third term as 3rd District Lake Commissioner

CROWN POINT — Michael C. Repay held a lead in early unofficial vote tallies in his bid for a third term on the Lake County Board of Commissioners.
Repay held a 5 to 1 vote margin over three East Chicago Democrats challenging him: Liliana Cruz, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Lourdes Munoz-Hicks in numbers posted early Tuesday evening from ballots cast the previous month by either absentee ballot or early walk-in voters.
If final official totals confirm his victory, it may be decisive.
Repay currently faces no Republican opponent this fall in the heavily-Democratic district, which spreads across East Chicago, most of Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Whiting and seven precincts in unincorporated Calumet Township.
The GOP currently has until the end of this month to recruit an opponent to run against Repay in the Nov. 3 general election.
The county’s three commissioners are the chief executive officers of county government.
They oversee working conditions for thousands of full-time and part-time employees as well as the maintenance of county government buildings, 560 miles of county highways and 600 miles of storm water drainage ditches.
Repay has served as a commissioner since 2012.
Repay came to the job as a real estate developer and scion of a politically-connected family.
His brother, Dan Repay, and his father, Edward Repay, served for years on the Hammond City Council. Voters first elected Michael Repay to public office in 2010 to represent Hammond on the Lake County Council.
Repay said if elected to a third four-year term he would continue work on managing county government employee health care benefits to stabilize health claims, and improve benefits while keeping the cost to taxpayers
He said he also hopes to better manage county government assets, such as roads, the storm water drainage system and government buildings to avoid costly emergency repairs
