Military planes to fly over NWI Tuesday in essential workers salute
Military planes to fly over NWI Tuesday in essential workers salute

Four military planes will soar over Northwest Indiana Tuesday afternoon to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel who remain on the job amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Wayne-based 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana National Guard is performing an "Air Force Salute" in the Region as part of its regularly scheduled training missions and at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

The four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft are scheduled to fly over downtown Gary at 4:51 p.m. Region time and over downtown Michigan City at 4:56 p.m.

The flyover also will be visible to people located in areas in and near the flight path from Lafayette to Gary, from Gary to Michigan City, and from Michigan City to South Bend.

According to the National Guard, a variance of a few minutes on either side of the scheduled time may be unavoidable. The salute also could be canceled if there is inclement weather.

Indiana residents are urged to view the flyover from their homes, refrain from traveling to watch the planes, follow social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

