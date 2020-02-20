Mississippi road work could start this year

MERRILLVILLE — The final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and widening could get underway later this year.
The design work has been finished for the project, which will cover a stretch of Mississippi between 93rd and 101st avenues, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said.
The road will be widened to four lanes, and the project calls for the installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work.
The estimated cost of construction is $4.5 million, according to Indiana Department of Transportation documents.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said federal funding will cover 80% of the costs. Merrillville will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to cover the town's portion of the project, Pettit said.
Bid letting is scheduled to occur early in July, according to INDOT.
King said it's possible construction could begin this year if the letting takes place as scheduled in the summer.
It hasn't yet been announced how long the project will take place and how traffic will be managed around the construction area.
Merrillville has long been focused on enhancing access to the southern area of Merrillville.
In 2016, work finished to widen Mississippi between 83rd and 93rd avenues. That project brought several other features to that area, including enhanced drainage, the addition of a traffic signal at 89th Avenue and upgrades to existing signals.
An emphasis also was placed on the 101st Avenue bridge over Interstate 65.
The new four-lane bridge opened in October following months of work. The bridge replaced a two-lane structure that once stood there.
The enhanced traffic flow created by the many projects in that area is expected to help attract new development in the southern end of town, according to Merrillville leaders.