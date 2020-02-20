Mississippi roadwork could start this year

MERRILLVILLE — The final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and widening could get underway later this year.

The design work has been finished for the project, which will cover a stretch of Mississippi between 93rd and 101st avenues, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said.

The road will be widened to four lanes, and the project calls for the installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work.

The estimated cost of construction is $4.5 million, according to Indiana Department of Transportation documents.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said federal funding will cover 80% of the costs. Merrillville will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to cover the town's portion of the project, Pettit said.

Bid letting is scheduled to occur early in July, according to INDOT.

King said it's possible construction could begin this year if the letting takes place as scheduled in the summer.

It hasn't yet been announced how long the project will take place and how traffic will be managed around the construction area.