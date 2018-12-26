VALPARAISO — The proposed 2019 budget carries with it some mixed news, Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
"The good news is all but one budget has been approved the way you adopted it," Urbanik told the County Council.
But the county needs to boost its contribution to Porter-Starke Services by $101,000 next year. Urbanik said the boost was needed to comply with the state's new funding formula for mental health services.
Fortunately, the county has the additional levy to cover the expenditure and can move the funds through an additional appropriation.
The bad news is an anticipated shortfall in revenues for the county's highway department.
Urbanik said while the local road and street fund is expected to increase by $170,000 next year, the motor vehicle highway fund is expected to drop by $780,000.
With some maneuvering in the budget, Urbanik said the highway department will take a $320,000 hit in 2019.
Highway department supervisor Rich Sexton said the county recently received $814,000 in state Community Crossings grant money.
"That helps offset a lot of it," Sexton said, adding his department's plans for the upcoming year are moving forward.
One glitch, however, Sexton said, is the price of road salt is climbing. The county buys road salt through a state purchasing program. The cost is expected to escalate $12 per ton, moving from $52 per ton to $64 per ton.