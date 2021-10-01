 Skip to main content
Modest SNAP benefit increase begins today
Modest SNAP benefit increase begins today

Most participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will see a slight increase to their monthly benefits in October, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

The change is due to an upward adjustment in the value of the Thrifty Food Plan used by the federal government to calculate the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy, budget-conscious diet for a family of four.

For most SNAP recipients, that increase will offset Thursday's expiration of the 15% addition to SNAP benefits provided through the American Rescue Plan enacted in March by the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.

FSSA said Hoosiers expecting a significant increase to their SNAP benefits due to the Thrifty Food Plan change should be aware the increase is based on pre-pandemic benefit amounts — not including the 15% addition.

As a result, the average SNAP benefit increase will be approximately $12 to $16 per person, per month.

Recipients don't need to take any action as the extra money automatically will be loaded onto benefit cards, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Download PDF FAQ on SNAP benefits changes
