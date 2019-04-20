PORTAGE — Over the next 10 years, the city's population could increase some 3,700 people, ac…

Portage Clerk-Treasurer candidates

Elizabeth (Turzai) Modesto

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired U.S. Steel Pipe Fitter with 30 years of service, and member of United Steelworkers of America Local Union 1014. Served on Local Union 1014’s Civil Rights Committee for 13 years and was Chairman for seven years; a retired Calumet Township Trustee Assistant Deputy with 10 years of service.

Family: Married, three children and eight grandchildren.

Education: Labor studies major at Indiana University Northwest; computer science/business at Purdue North Central.

Resident of Portage: 63 Years, except 18 months when I was in Germany with husband while he served in the U.S. Army.

Political Experience: Portage City Councilperson for 24 years

Nina Rivas

Age: 38

Occupation: Chief of Staff, Portage Township government; own a small business, Shoreline Promotions, since 2007.

Family: Married, two children

Education: Attended Ivy Tech and Purdue North Central; certification in government finance

Years lived in Portage: 25 years; grew up in Portage, lived in South Haven for a time and moved back to the city in 2014.

Political experience: Elected Portage Precinct 35 committee person in 2018; involved with Porter County Democratic Central Committee.