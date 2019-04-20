PORTAGE — A longtime City Council member and the chief of staff of the Portage Township government are looking to become the city's next chief financial officer and head records keeper.
Democrats Liz Modesto and Nina Rivas are vying for their party's nomination in the May 7 primary election. The winner will face Republican Deborah Lee in the November election. The seat is being vacated by two-term Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, who is running for mayor.
Modesto said her experience and love of the city make her a solid candidate.
"I have had the privilege of serving on the City Council for the past 24 years. The city has gone through many changes and challenges during my tenure on the council, and I have gained valuable knowledge and experience while serving this great city," Modesto said about her decision to switch roles in city government. "I have served on every committee within the city of Portage and have firsthand knowledge of how city government works. I love this city and love being a part of city government."
Rivas said the city is in need of new leadership.
"I absolutely love my current job," Rivas said. "The decision to run was not one I made lightly or hastily. But I could not continue to watch some of the fundamental components of our city's government fall apart. I felt it was time for new leadership in the city of Portage, and I believe I can help provide that. My work ethic is strong, and my belief in good government would be reflected in the clerk-treasurer's office."
Modesto said the city needs "experienced, knowledgeable and strong leadership in this office."
"The knowledge and experience I have gained as a city councilperson have prepared me to step into this position with little or no training," Modesto said, adding she has taken various accounting and business classes, attended workshops, served as the council budget chairwoman for 13 years and owned her own small business for seven years.
Rivas pointed out her experience and background.
"Throughout my tenure with Portage Township, I have been instrumental in securing and managing bond proceeds and temporary loans; assisting with the annual budget and annual finance reports; facilitated additional appropriations and inter-fund transfers; led the re-establishment of cumulative funds," Rivas said. "I maintain and preserve vital township records, prepare agendas, minutes and draft resolutions for township board meetings, and assume the HR responsibilities, including administering and managing employee benefits. I also maintain our IT network."
Modesto said she wants to work with the mayor, council and staff to develop a more comprehensive plan to aggressively seek state and federal grants. She also wants to attract new businesses to the city by working with the director of economic development, Portage Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission and existing businesses, to market Portage more effectively.
"This would create more tax dollars and lower our current tax rate," Modesto said. She also said she wants to lobby state legislators to make sure the city receives its fair share of tax dollars and open up lines of communication with residents and businesses.
Rivas said she will make sure the city is in compliance with State Board of Accounts guidelines, develop and implement a more stringent, thorough Internal Control Policy and create a policy to track capital assets at the time of their purchase — aiding in the development of a Capital Asset Replacement Plan.
"It’s no secret the city has financial concerns," Rivas said. "Stretching current income, prioritizing spending and finding alternative funding sources must be a priority. Working with city officials to create a grant coordinator position will help facilitate this."