VALPARAISO — A few of the 2018 candidates not found on Porter County government's campaign finance reporting page did indeed file their annual reports by last week's deadline.
But their reports are to be found at a different online site dedicated to disbanded campaign committees, according to Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey.
Those on the disabled committee page include Republican Jon Miller, who lost in his bid for county clerk; Democrat Bob Poparad, who was elected to the County Council; Democrat Lily Schaefer, who made a failed bid for county recorder; and Karen Martin, who lost the race for county auditor.
Candidates whose forms do not appear on either site include Republican Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good and unsuccessful Democratic challenger Donna Perdue; Republican Mike Jessen, who was elected to the County Council; and Democrat Randy Wilkening, who ran a failed race for coroner, according to online records maintained by county government.
Miller collected $8,658 in campaign contributions as compared to $10,701 collected by Democratic Jessica Bailey, who won the clerk's race last year.
Martin reported $257 in contributions in her failed bid to unseat Democratic Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who had contributions totaling $12,474, according to their reports.
Schaefer reported contributions of $5,386 as compared to Republican Chuck Harris, who collected $11,583 in successful bid for county recorder.
Poparad reported contributions of $10,352.
The Porter County Election Board may take up the topic of missing reports when it meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county administration center at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.
Candidates failing to file the reports face a potential fine of $50 each day they are late, up to a maximum of $1,000, according to J. Bradley King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division at the Secretary of State's office.