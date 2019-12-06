MUNSTER — Motorists who enjoy the seemingly never-ending road work on 45th Street in Munster could see another round of it.
The Lake County Council is poised Tuesday to approve a federal grant application seeking funds to replace County Bridge 259 over Hart Ditch, located on 45th Street just west of White Oak Avenue and east of the current construction zone near Calumet Avenue.
If the grant is approved, the federal government will pay 80% of the $5.7 million total cost of the bridge replacement project, or $4.6 million, leaving Lake County taxpayers to pick up just the remaining $1.1 million.
The plan calls for beginning preliminary engineering on the new bridge in mid-July 2020, right about the time the $27 million, two-year realignment of 45th Street under the Canadian National tracks to Calumet Avenue enters its final months of work.
Construction of the new county bridge over Hart Ditch then likely would begin in 2025 with a goal of completing it in one year, according to the Lake County Highway Department.