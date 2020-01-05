MERRILLVILLE — If there’s a meeting taking place at Merrillville Town Hall, there’s a good chance the community center project will be discussed.
During the last Town Council meeting of 2019, the panel approved about $10 million worth of contracts associated with the construction of the facility on Broadway near 66th Place.
Landscaping, masonry, detailed excavation, roofing, HVAC, flooring and athletic equipment are among the aspects included in the contracts.
As with other decisions for the facility, the council voted 4-3 on the matter. Council members Marge Uzelac, Roxanne LaMarca and Don Spann opposed the decision.
The new community center, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center.
Site preparation work already has started at the property, and the facility is expected to open in 2021.
The council isn’t the only Merrillville panel to take action on the community center.
The Plan Commission recently granted final approval of a two-lot subdivision of the town’s property.
The main parcel in which the center will be built consists of 29 acres. A 3-acre lot also has been created for future development.
A separate athletic facility or healthcare facility are among possible uses.
Town officials have said a private volleyball club expressed interest in purchasing the smaller lot, but no final decisions have been made for the 3-acre parcel.
Prior to voting on the subdivision, commission member Brian Dering questioned whether the plat included two entrances for safety purposes.
Although the plat doesn’t show multiple access points, a site plan includes two entrances, said Jeff Ban, of DVG.
“What you want is being provided,” he said.
Dering also asked if there would be plantings to provide screenings for nearby residents and if a walking path will be developed from Madison Street to the center.
Ban said the landscaping plan calls for additional screening.
A walking path continues to be discussed, and Councilman Jeff Minchuk hopes it will be established for residents who live near Madison Street.
“I would just like to see something accessible for them to get to the place,” Minchuk said.