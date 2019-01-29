INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is cracking down on repeat drunken drivers by extending the look-back period for which a second operating while intoxicated conviction qualifies as a felony.
Under current law, a second OWI within five years is a Level 6 felony punishable by up to two-and-a-half years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Or, if the second OWI within five years causes serious bodily injury, it's a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Senate Bill 163, which passed 48 to 0 Monday and now goes to the House, extends the look-back period to seven years for a repeat OWI or OWI with serious bodily injury.
If ultimately enacted into law, that would put any motorist with a drunken driving conviction since 2012 at risk of a felony charge if arrested again for OWI.
The legislation also makes any subsequent OWI a Level 6 felony if the perpetrator has two prior, unrelated drunken driving convictions at any point in the past 15 years.
State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor of the measure along with state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, said extending the look-back period will give county prosecutors the "flexibility" needed to deal with recidivist drunken drivers.
At the same time, the proposal gives recidivist thieves a bit of a break.
Under current law, a second conviction for theft or conversion is a Level 6 felony if the perpetrator has an unrelated misdemeanor or felony theft conviction from any time in the past.
The legislation requires the second theft occur within 10 years of the first conviction to automatically qualify for a Level 6 felony charge.
Kids and crime
The Senate separately approved a measure cracking down on children who commit crimes that was inspired by the May 2018 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.
Senate Bill 279, which passed 45 to 3, permits children starting at age 12, instead of age 14, to be tried as adults if they are accused of attempted murder.
Indiana law already allows 12-year-olds who commit murder to be charged as adults.
But state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, the sponsor, said the 13-year-old boy who injured a teacher and a student when he shot up his suburban Indianapolis school shouldn't have been able to avoid adult consequences because he only committed attempted murder.
The measure also prohibits juveniles who use a firearm in what would be a serious violent felony if committed by an adult from possessing a firearm until the delinquent child turns either 26 or 28, depending on the circumstances of the incident.
In addition, juveniles who commit serious acts could not seek to have their history of delinquency expunged from state records until their late 20s under the plan.