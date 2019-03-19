VALPARAISO — County officials are hoping more money will help attract residents to man polling places on election days.
The County Commissioners, on the recommendation of County Clerk Jessica Bailey, Tuesday approved raising the pay rates of poll workers.
Clerks, who were paid $110 for the day, will now be paid $150. Judges' pay will increase from $110 to $150 and judges who are of the opposite party of the county clerk will receive an additional $15.
Inspectors' pay is being increased from $135 per day to $190. Inspectors who are responsible for more than one precinct will be paid an additional $50 per precinct.
The meal stipend is being increased from $15 per day to $20 per day.
New is a $50 payment for participating in poll worker training.
"This is significant," said Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, adding the increase is aimed at attracting more people to work the polls on election days in May and November.
A lack of poll workers was a primary cause in the November 2018 election debacle in which several polling places opened late because of a lack of workers. The lack of workers, coupled with other issues, delayed the tallying of votes for three days.
None of the officials could remember the last time poll worker pay had been increased.
"In some small way, it has contributed to the problems with finding poll workers," Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said about the stagnant pay rate.
Biggs also reminded potential poll workers that the day could be 12 hours to 14 hours long.
The county will need 306 poll workers for the May 7 municipal primary.
Persons interested in becoming a poll worker should contact their political party chairman, precinct committee person or the Porter County Clerk's office at 219-465-3487 for a Republican position or 219-465-3496 for a Democratic position. Information on becoming a poll worker is also available on the county's website at porterco.org/index.aspx?NID=1106.*