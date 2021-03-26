More options soon available for Indiana parents unable or unwilling to care for newborn baby

Indiana lawmakers have approved new options for Hoosier parents seeking to anonymously surrender a newborn baby because they are unable or unwilling to care for it.

Currently, a child less than 30 days old can be given up — no questions asked — by handing it to a police officer, firefighter, paramedic, emergency medical technician, physician or nurse.

The baby alternatively can be placed in a newborn safety device, also known as a baby box, that’s located at participating hospitals or fire stations staffed 24 hours a day.

House Enrolled Act 1230, which is headed to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, allows baby boxes to be located at an ambulance hub or emergency medical services station that’s staffed 24 hours a day.

The legislation also authorizes a parent to call 911 to request an emergency services provider pick up a newborn baby the parent intends to permanently surrender, instead of having to find transportation to a police station, fire station, hospital or baby box.

“Safe haven laws protect the innocent and save lives,” said state Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus.