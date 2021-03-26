 Skip to main content
More options soon available for Indiana parents unable or unwilling to care for newborn baby
alert urgent

Valpo baby box blessing

The interior of the Safe Haven Baby Box installed last year at Station 1 of the Valparaiso Fire Department is shown. State lawmakers have approved legislation to allow baby boxes be placed in more locations throughout the state.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Indiana lawmakers have approved new options for Hoosier parents seeking to anonymously surrender a newborn baby because they are unable or unwilling to care for it.

Currently, a child less than 30 days old can be given up — no questions asked — by handing it to a police officer, firefighter, paramedic, emergency medical technician, physician or nurse.

The baby alternatively can be placed in a newborn safety device, also known as a baby box, that’s located at participating hospitals or fire stations staffed 24 hours a day.

House Enrolled Act 1230, which is headed to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, allows baby boxes to be located at an ambulance hub or emergency medical services station that’s staffed 24 hours a day.

The legislation also authorizes a parent to call 911 to request an emergency services provider pick up a newborn baby the parent intends to permanently surrender, instead of having to find transportation to a police station, fire station, hospital or baby box.

“Safe haven laws protect the innocent and save lives,” said state Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus.

The proposal was approved 88-0 in the House and 49-0 by the Senate.

More and more baby boxes have been cropping up across the Region and state as a whole. The most recent baby box was installed in Gary at the Fire Department's Engine Company 5.

There are now 52 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in operation across the U.S. The Gary box is the 48th in Indiana, and others are located in Wisconsin and Ohio.

Recently, the Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John raised about $23,000 for a box in Schererville.

Fundraising efforts for the baby box, which likely will be located at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, began last fall. 

The group received the $15,000 it needed to fund the Safe Haven baby box in five weeks, including $2,500 from the town of Schererville, group member Colleen DeVries previously told The Times. 

