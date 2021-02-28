More surprises surely in store during second half of Indiana legislative session

The Indiana General Assembly has made it to the midpoint of its annual legislative session without having to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak among lawmakers or staff.

The Legislature did take a week off in January when state police warned that disgruntled supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump potentially intended to storm the Statehouse, akin to the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But that’s just how things have gone this year in Indianapolis — it's the things no one is expecting that end up disrupting the process.

For example, few state representatives likely anticipated last week that a proposal in House Bill 1367 to move a few dozen students from one South Bend-area school district to another would lead to a racial confrontation outside the temporary House chamber in the Indiana Government Center South building and spur House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, to more vigorously enforce the rules on decorum and respect.