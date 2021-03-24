More than 1 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Hoosier State reached a milestone Wednesday in its ongoing battle against COVID-19.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 1 million Hoosiers are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and protected against hospitalization and death caused by the coronavirus.

Altogether, some 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since December, meaning the number of fully immunized Hoosiers should double in coming weeks as individuals receive their second and final dose of the vaccine.

“We’re not just on the road to recovery, we’re onward and upward,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “And we continue to be able to open up the eligibility to more and more Hoosiers.”

The Republican chief executive on Tuesday announced Indiana will allow all Hoosiers age 16 and older to make an appointment to receive the free vaccine beginning March 31.

Appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.