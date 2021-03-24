More than 1 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Hoosier State reached a milestone Wednesday in its ongoing battle against COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 1 million Hoosiers are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and protected against hospitalization and death caused by the coronavirus.
Altogether, some 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since December, meaning the number of fully immunized Hoosiers should double in coming weeks as individuals receive their second and final dose of the vaccine.
“We’re not just on the road to recovery, we’re onward and upward,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “And we continue to be able to open up the eligibility to more and more Hoosiers.”
The Republican chief executive on Tuesday announced Indiana will allow all Hoosiers age 16 and older to make an appointment to receive the free vaccine beginning March 31.
Appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, urged Hoosiers to make an appointment for the vaccine as soon as they are eligible. She said the three FDA-authorized vaccines offer similar protection against serious illness from COVID-19, and there’s no reason to favor or wait for one brand over another.
She cautioned, however, only the Pfizer vaccine currently is eligible for administration to 16- and 17-year-olds, so parents of vaccine eligible teenagers should ensure their children register for the Pfizer vaccine when the time comes.
Holcomb said the state is expecting a surge in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable Indiana in April to operate more mass vaccination sites, mobile vaccine events, immunization days at large employers, and expanded vaccine service to homebound Hoosiers.
He announced the Indianapolis Motor Speedway again will be the site of a mass vaccination clinic — open to everyone in the state who makes an appointment through the ourshot.in.gov website — with 6,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine available each day on April 1-3, April 13-18 and April 24-30.
“We think we’ll be able to do over the course of those days about 96,000 vaccinations at the IMS,” Holcomb said. “It’s just incredible.”
Currently, Hoosiers age 40 and older and Indiana residents of any age who are employed in health care, public safety or education, are a nursing home resident or invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition are eligible for the vaccine.
Box said that population accounts for 98% of the COVID-19 deaths in Indiana and 80% of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. So she’s comfortable with Holcomb’s decision to lift the state’s face mask mandate and other COVID-19 prevention requirements April 6, since the Hoosiers most at risk from COVID-19 have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.
“Our priority has always been to protect those most likely to become severely ill or die from COVID, and age is the highest contributing factor,” Box said. “By the time the mask mandate is lifted, we will have had a mandate for five weeks after those age 50 and older become eligible.”
At the same time, Box urged Hoosiers to continue voluntarily wearing a mask in public places, following social distancing guidelines, regularly washing their hands, and staying home when sick to further minimize the spread of the virus, and its international variants, throughout the state.
“The science behind masks has not changed, and choosing to wear a mask will continue to protect you and others as we work to get more Hoosiers vaccinated,” Box said.