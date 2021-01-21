More than 362,000 Hoosiers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

State health officials confirmed Thursday more than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some 88,000 Indiana residents are fully immunized against the coronavirus after getting both vaccine doses.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, called the achievement "an incredible milestone for our state" that "represents the first, crucial steps on the journey back to normalcy."
Records show another 270,000 vaccine-eligible Hoosiers are scheduled to receive their first or second doses in coming weeks — primarily individuals age 70 and up — and Box said Indiana is prepared to expand eligibility to age 65 and up once the state is confident of receiving sufficient, ongoing vaccine supply from the federal government.
"We have partners across the state who are eager to join the vaccination effort and expand their clinics. Many of our local health departments continue to clamor for more doses because of the interest in their communities," Box said.
"Rest assured, we will continue to request every single dose that the United States federal government allows for us to access, and we will get those doses out as quickly as possible."
Box said it's impossible to say right now when vaccine eligibility will drop to age 65 and up, since all of the 78,000 to 80,000 vaccine doses the state receives each week already are being claimed by Hoosiers age 70 and up.
However, Box indicated Indiana remains committed to an age-based distribution system in accordance with the state's goals of reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, which she said disproportionately claim older Hoosiers.
She urged Hoosiers age 70 and up, along with those employed in patient-facing health care settings and first responders, to sign up online for an appointment to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments are available at 14 vaccine sites in Lake County, four in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
At the same time, Box acknowledged three people in Indiana have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said it's not yet known whether the vaccine played a role in the deaths because each of the individuals all had "significant underlying conditions that were actively affecting their health at the time they received the vaccine."
"I want to remind Hoosiers that we have given more than 360,000 vaccines with very few severe or adverse outcomes. That speaks volumes about the safety of these vaccines," Box said.
Box also said Indiana so far has recorded four cases of the COVID-19 variant, first identified in Great Britain, that spreads more easily than the coronavirus that has disrupted normal life in the Hoosier State since March 6, 2020.
She urged Hoosiers to protect themselves by continuing to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene and sanitation to minimize the potential spread of the virus.