More than 362,000 Hoosiers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

State health officials confirmed Thursday more than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some 88,000 Indiana residents are fully immunized against the coronavirus after getting both vaccine doses.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, called the achievement "an incredible milestone for our state" that "represents the first, crucial steps on the journey back to normalcy."

Records show another 270,000 vaccine-eligible Hoosiers are scheduled to receive their first or second doses in coming weeks — primarily individuals age 70 and up — and Box said Indiana is prepared to expand eligibility to age 65 and up once the state is confident of receiving sufficient, ongoing vaccine supply from the federal government.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb coronavirus briefing for Jan. 21, 2021

"We have partners across the state who are eager to join the vaccination effort and expand their clinics. Many of our local health departments continue to clamor for more doses because of the interest in their communities," Box said.

"Rest assured, we will continue to request every single dose that the United States federal government allows for us to access, and we will get those doses out as quickly as possible."