More than 611,000 Hoosiers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Box said the state next is planning to expand vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 60 to 64 when officials are confident there will be sufficient vaccine supply coming from the federal government to cover that age group.

Indiana remains committed to an age-based distribution process through at least age 60 because Hoosiers age 60 and up account for approximately two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93% of COVID-19 deaths, Box said.

After that, Box suggested the next group to get the vaccine will be younger Hoosiers with significant medical conditions.

She said going instead to "essential workers" would be like opening the vaccine to everyone, since more than 2 million Hoosier workers would qualify.

"Our Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee is a fluid group that is constantly studying what we know about this virus, how it's spreading, and who it kills," Box said. "But so, so much depends on how much vaccine we receive and the response of eligible Hoosiers.

"As long as vaccine supplies remain limited, we will continue to prioritize individuals who are most likely to be hospitalized, or die, from COVID-19."