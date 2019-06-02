WINFIELD — A new upscale subdivision is coming to town — the first in more than 10 years.
Latitude will consist of 143 lots for single-family homes located on 117th Avenue west of Randolph Street. The subdivision will feature a mix of two-story cottages and ranch-style homes, starting around $300,000.
"This is the first brand-new subdivision approved in Winfield since 2007," said Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson.
During its recent meeting, the Winfield Town Council approved adopting an ordinance to rezone the property from agriculture to planned development residential with a 3-1 vote. Councilman Jim Simmons voted against the development and Councilwoman Bridget Baird was absent.
Todd Kleven, chief operating officer of Diamond Peak Homes, said 60-acre subdivision will include an eight-acre detention pond, 10 acres of park land, walking paths and tall berms at the entrance so “houses cannot be seen until you pull into the division.”
“It’s going to be a really unique subdivision. These will be the more upscale, higher quality places to live. Our homes hold their value,” Kleven said.
The new subdivision will have a homeowners association that will maintain and own outlets, Kleven said, “taking the burden off of the town of Winfield.”
“The cottage homes will be maintenance-free, which helps attract different demographics to the area like empty-nesters or single-families,” Kleven said.
Along with the project, developers also plan to improve a quarter mile of road on 117th Avenue by installing curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm sewers and turn lanes. Widening of the road comes after traffic studies showed they were needed to handle traffic safely.
“We are widening the road and assisting with the turn lane because it’s just the right thing to do,” he said. “We do that out of the spirit of cooperation.”
Kleven said the development, which first started as a workshop idea last year, is a $50 million project that will draw in $1.2 million in building permits for the town.
The project is expected to be consist of four or five phases for development, Kleven said. Developers expect to break ground on the subdivision in early June.
