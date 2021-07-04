Most Hoosiers will see tax cut if Biden's jobs, families plans enacted, analysis finds

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne, also said last week he was grateful the American Rescue Plan — which he voted against — provided funding to many local police departments after Banks was accused on Fox News of attempting to "defund the police" by voting against the relief legislation.

According to the Tax Foundation, the average tax cuts in Indiana's congressional districts become average tax increases beginning in 2025, as some of the tax relief for families must be renewed that year by Congress while the business tax hikes continue indefinitely.

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, said that's reason enough for him to oppose the Biden measures.

"Thanks to Trump-era tax reform, Hoosiers have enjoyed decreased tax rates since 2017," Baird said. "Data shows that under Biden’s tax plan, the average resident in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District will see a tax increase every year from 2025 until 2031, starting at an average increase of $41.71 and rising to $685.36."

"Biden promised that only the top 2% earning more than $400,000 a year would see increases, but based on this data, that simply isn't true."