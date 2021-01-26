Most Indiana National Guard troops return from D.C. deployment

More than 400 members of the Indiana National Guard returned Monday to the Hoosier State after helping secure the nation’s capital before and after the Jan. 20 inauguration of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Altogether, some 25,000 National Guard troops from across the country supported civil authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, which took place just two weeks after a violent mob supporting Republican President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt congressional certification of Biden’s election.

During their deployment, the Indiana Guardsmen helped with crowd and traffic control at the National Mall and near the White House.

“I really looked forward to the opportunity to put all of the training I've received into practice," said Pvt. Damon Gentry, a 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team medic from Fort Wayne.

"As a medic you never really want to be needed, but just being out here at the checkpoints with soldiers ensuring I have all the proper equipment and doing what I have been trained to do is rewarding.”