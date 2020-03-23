Most Lake County employees to stay home in accordance with governor's order

CROWN POINT — Lake County government employees, except essential public safety personnel, will not report to work between Tuesday and April 6, in accordance with the governor's order to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A resolution adopted Monday by the Lake County Commissioners scuttles a previously approved plan to have some county employees work half days for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest emergency declaration says following Gov. Eric Holcomb's order that only individuals with an "essential need" should leave home in the next two weeks, the commissioners feel it's necessary to excuse nearly all county employees from work during that period.

The only exceptions are essential sheriff's police, corrections, county clerk and 911 communications employees, according to the commissioners' declaration.

The commissioners additionally ordered the Lake County Government Center, as well as the county courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, be closed until at least April 6.

