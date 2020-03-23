You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Most Lake County employees to stay home in accordance with governor's order
topical alert urgent

Most Lake County employees to stay home in accordance with governor's order

Lake County Government Center

The Lake County Government Center, along with the county courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, are closed until at least April 6 in accordance with the stay-at-home order issued Monday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — Lake County government employees, except essential public safety personnel, will not report to work between Tuesday and April 6, in accordance with the governor's order to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A resolution adopted Monday by the Lake County Commissioners scuttles a previously approved plan to have some county employees work half days for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest emergency declaration says following Gov. Eric Holcomb's order that only individuals with an "essential need" should leave home in the next two weeks, the commissioners feel it's necessary to excuse nearly all county employees from work during that period.

Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs

The only exceptions are essential sheriff's police, corrections, county clerk and 911 communications employees, according to the commissioners' declaration.

The commissioners additionally ordered the Lake County Government Center, as well as the county courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, be closed until at least April 6.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts