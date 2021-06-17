Most NWI communities well short of 70% COVID-19 vaccination target

"No matter your age or perceived risk, the risk of myocarditis, or blood clots, or hospitalization, or death from COVID-19 FAR exceeds any known risk from the vaccine," Adams tweeted Wednesday.

Preventing illness

State data show since March 2020 more than 55,000 Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,007 have died because of the virus.

There's been more than 19,000 COVID-19 infections and 325 deaths in Porter County, and some 12,000 infections in LaPorte County and 221 deaths.

Altogether, a total of 13,763 Hoosier deaths are attributed to COVID-19, and more than 600,000 people nationwide have died from the virus.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the best way to not die from COVID-19 is to not get infected with the virus in the first place. And she said the best way for Hoosiers to protect themselves from the virus is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"President Biden's goal for all of us is to have 70% of individuals with at least one shot of the vaccine in their arm by July 4," Box said. "Indiana overall is still at 53%. ... We still have a lot of work to do."