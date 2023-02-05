U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan is continuing in his second term to serve on two House committees focused on the needs of organized labor, workers, veterans, teachers and students.

The Highland Democrat recently announced that he's retained his seats on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Committee on Education and the Workforce for the 118th Congress, which runs until Jan. 3, 2025.

During the 117th Congress, Mrvan used his committee posts to win approval for four measures signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden: the Department of Veteran Affairs Expiring Authorities Act, the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act, the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act and the Dignity for Military Sexual Trauma Survivors Act.

Mrvan also strongly advocated for the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which expands access to VA health care by treating toxic exposure as a cost of war and addressing the full range of issues affecting toxins-exposed veterans.

In the new Congress, Mrvan plans to focus on advocating in the education and workforce committee for workers, labor organizations, the national economy and national security in his role as a member of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.

In particular, Mrvan pledged to support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, expanded Buy America requirements, strong Davis-Bacon wage-protection requirements and the use of project labor agreements.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my public service and advocacy for veterans, members of organized labor, teachers, and all workers and individuals and families from Indiana’s 1st Congressional District as a member of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Committee on Education and the Workforce," Mrvan said.

"There remains a tremendous amount of work to do to ensure that our veterans receive the world-class health and benefits that they deserve, and to promote the rights of organized labor, which is the foundation of our Northwest Indiana economy."

Mrvan said he remains committed to someday succeeding former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and vowed to continue his advocacy for Northwest Indiana's steel industry and manufacturing workforce as vice chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus.

