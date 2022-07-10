Mrvan earmarks $22M in federal funds for Northwest Indiana projects

More than $22 million in federal funds likely are headed to Northwest Indiana to help meet the needs of local governments, police departments, hospitals, universities, airports, harbors and community organizations across the Region.

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, won approval by the House Appropriations Committee for his 2023 budget year earmarks prioritizing economic and environmental investments by the federal government in Northwest Indiana.

The money is on top of the $45 million in federal funds Mrvan secured during his first year in Congress for specific infrastructure and economic development projects in Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

"I am grateful for the ability to advocate for the needs of Indiana’s 1st Congressional District and deliver tangible projects that will have a positive impact for communities across our Region," Mrvan said.

"The inclusion of these projects in the Appropriations Committee is a reflection of my commitment to work to create good-paying jobs, invest in local law enforcement and improve the quality of life for people in Northwest Indiana."

Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican challenging Mrvan at the Nov. 8 general election, said she believes federal spending is out of control and she opposes budget earmarks.

"Inflation is crushing families in Northwest Indiana and it is being driven by Mrvan's reckless spending financed with debt to China that will be paid back by our kids and grandkids," Green said.

"Hoosiers deserve better than that, and they deserve better than a corrupt earmarking process that rewards special interests and the wealthy and well-connected with our tax dollars."

Congressional Democrats last year ended the prohibition on earmarks enacted by a Republican House majority in 2011 as a way to cut "wasteful" spending and reduce the influence of special interest groups.

In practice, however, the GOP earmark ban gave the White House more control over federal spending decisions and generally made it more difficult for Congress to enact appropriations legislation because members often had no items of local interest included in the measures.

The new Community Project Funding program limits earmarks to 1% of the approximately $1.4 trillion in annual federal discretionary spending, caps representatives at 15 funding requests per year, requires all requests be posted online in advance of committee review, and members must certify they have no financial interest in any funded project.

Assuming Mrvan's earmarks remain intact as the federal spending plan moves through the full House and then the Senate, the projects and programs listed below will receive their money sometime after the new federal budget year begins Oct. 1:

$4.5 million for water, sanitary sewer and stormwater projects throughout Northwest Indiana aimed at addressing deterioration, increasing the efficacy of existing systems and boosting water quality.

$4 million for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to begin the process of designing and constructing a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users, including UPS, currently forced to transfer cargo inside the terminal building.

$2.7 million for shoreline restoration near Mount Baldy in Indiana Dunes National Park to reduce the effects of erosion on the economic and environmental asset that each year brings millions of visitors (and their tourism dollars) to the Region .

. $2.4 million for the city of Portage to support its Central Avenue reconstruction project , reducing congestion and enhancing safety for motorists and pedestrians .

. $1.5 million for St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago to replace its cardiac catheterization table, improving care and image quality for heart and vascular patients while reducing radiation exposure for physicians, hospital staff and patients.

$1.5 million for Paladin to rehabilitate and repurpose its Michigan City facility to increase services available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities , including job training, nutrition and computer literacy programs .

. $1 million for the Gary Police Department to obtain body-worn and in-car cameras to bolster the ability of officers to protect the community.

$1 million for the Valparaiso University School of Nursing to upgrade and modernize its Skills Lab and Simulation Center to help train the next generation of medical technologists and reduce the nursing shortage .

. $1 million to improve the navigable waterway at the Michigan City Harbor and Channel. The harbor provides safe refuge for recreational boats on Lake Michigan during adverse weather events and also is used by the Coast Guard for its missions on Lake Michigan.

$922,000 for the Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor to provide shelter for recreational boats during adverse weather and to support economic development in the city of Portage.

$750,000 to remodel the Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center in Highland, including secure stabilization housing for individuals fleeing dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

$400,000 for the Porter County Sheriff’s Office to purchase new laptops and other computer upgrades, and to acquire an automated license plate reader system to help find fugitives, stolen cars and missing children .

. $310,000 for Opportunity Enterprises to acquire new equipment and technology for individuals with disabilities receiving services at the new Lakeside Respite Center in Porter County.

$215,000 for the Whiting Police Department to purchase automated license plate readers and install video surveillance cameras at strategic locations to enhance public safety.

$100,000 for the United Way of LaPorte County to conduct a youth mental health and substance abuse assessment to better understand and address unmet needs in the community.