Mrvan files first new law proposal

Mrvan said he believes the measure appropriately recognizes the essential duties of longshore and harbor workers, including those at the Port of Indiana and Burns Waterway Harbor in Porter County, which annually generate more than $15 billion in business revenue and support the jobs of more than 80,000 workers — including many union jobs with the International Longshoremen’s Association.

Raymond Sierra, vice president of the longshoremen's union, said the organization appreciates Mrvan leading the effort to protect the nation's longshoremen and maritime workforce.

"Our workers have faced increased exposure to COVID-19 due to the nature of their work and they deserve our support. The American Rescue Plan made positive strides for COVID-19 workers’ compensation, and it is overdue that protections apply to our workers on navigable waters," Sierra said.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, hinted last week Mrvan's proposal is likely to advance at least out of his committee and to the full Democratic-controlled House.

"Workers who contracted COVID-19 lost out on wages and ran up medical bills that they will have to cover out of their own pockets, unless they can overcome a difficult, burdensome process for proving they were infected at their workplace," Scott said.