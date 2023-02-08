It's becoming a tradition for Northwest Indiana's congressman to briefly chat with the president of the United States following his annual State of the Union address.

For the second year in a row, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, managed to get nearly a minute of one-on-one time with Democratic President Joe Biden as the president walked the center aisle to exit the House chamber after his speech.

The interaction between the two leaders was broadcast nationwide on multiple television news networks, just as it was last year when Mrvan greeted Biden at the front of the House shortly after the president departed the rostrum.

Most TV channels cut the feed from Biden's microphone to air their post-speech analysis Tuesday night. But the video clearly showed a rapport between Mrvan and Biden, with the president even delivering two friendly fist-bumps to Mrvan's chest while they spoke.

"I believe it is my responsibility to utilize every opportunity to advocate for Northwest Indiana's interests with the administration," Mrvan said Wednesday morning.

"After the State of the Union address, I specifically thanked President Biden for his emphasis on organized labor, having an ironworker as a special guest, and Buy America provisions that are critical for the success of our regional economy."

Mrvan said he also reminded the president that Hoosier leaders of both political parties are asking the U.S. Department of Energy to classify BP in Whiting as a regional clean hydrogen hub, a designation that would unlock significant federal investment in Northwest Indiana through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"The success of this application will be transformational for not only our Region, but our state and nation, and on behalf of our district, I will continue to pursue every opportunity to create a robust economy that improves our environment," Mrvan said.

The congressman's guest for the State of the Union address was Region veterans advocate Martin Del Rio, also of Highland, who had the opportunity to watch the president's speech from the gallery above the House floor.

Mrvan said he selected Del Rio for the honor because of his "selfless service to our nation" and Del Rio's "continued efforts for veterans through the Department of Defense’s Wounded Warrior Program."

"As the ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, I look forward to continuing to work to ensure that all veterans receive the care, benefits and economic opportunities that they have earned when they return home," Mrvan said.

Del Rio said he was extremely grateful to Mrvan for the once in a lifetime opportunity to hear first-hand the president's priorities for veterans and his legislative agenda for the coming year.

"After serving in Iraq and continuing to support veterans today, I appreciate the public service and advocacy of our congressman. His work to support the passage of the PACT Act will have a tremendous and positive impact to increase healthcare coverage to veterans," Del Rio said.

Mrvan has represented Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the House since 2021. He previously spent 15 years as trustee of Lake County's North Township.

