Mrvan helps advance transformative infrastructure spending plan to Biden's desk

"This is what it looks like when members of Congress can work together in a bipartisan fashion to solve problems and improve the livelihoods of individuals in communities throughout our nation," Mrvan said.

"I look forward, after President Biden signs this measure into law, to seeing these investments come to fruition and watching our incredible unions, workforce, and small businesses get to work to further grow our economy."

Only two of Indiana's 11 members of Congress supported the legislation, Mrvan and U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis.

It was opposed by all nine Republicans representing the Hoosier State, including both U.S. Sen. Todd Young and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose 2nd District includes part of LaPorte County, said she voted "no" because she considers the infrastructure plan to be a "socialist tax and spend scheme" that's "about securing more control over Americans from cradle to grave."

Similarly, U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, whose 4th District contains Newton and Jasper counties, said he could not support the infrastructure legislation because he considers it "little more than a Trojan horse" for additional, future Democratic spending proposals.