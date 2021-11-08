Mrvan helps advance transformative infrastructure spending plan to Biden's desk

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is proud to have helped deliver an estimated $8.8 billion in federal funds to Indiana for road and bridge repair, broadband internet expansion and other needed infrastructure improvements.
Mrvan voted Friday to advance the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act out of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House, 228-206, and to send it to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected in coming days to sign the measure into law.
It previously passed the Democratic-controlled Senate, 69-30.
"We have discussed the need to make desperately needed investments in our infrastructure and broadband technology for too long," Mrvan said following the House vote. "Today, we delivered."
The legislation provides approximately $7 billion to revitalize roads and bridges in all of Indiana's 92 counties; $751 million to ensure safe, clean drinking water is available to Hoosiers; $680 million to improve public transportation systems across the state; $350 million to expand broadband internet access, especially in rural areas; and $20 million for Indiana to respond to extreme weather events.
"This is what it looks like when members of Congress can work together in a bipartisan fashion to solve problems and improve the livelihoods of individuals in communities throughout our nation," Mrvan said.
"I look forward, after President Biden signs this measure into law, to seeing these investments come to fruition and watching our incredible unions, workforce, and small businesses get to work to further grow our economy."
Only two of Indiana's 11 members of Congress supported the legislation, Mrvan and U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis.
It was opposed by all nine Republicans representing the Hoosier State, including both U.S. Sen. Todd Young and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose 2nd District includes part of LaPorte County, said she voted "no" because she considers the infrastructure plan to be a "socialist tax and spend scheme" that's "about securing more control over Americans from cradle to grave."
Similarly, U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, whose 4th District contains Newton and Jasper counties, said he could not support the infrastructure legislation because he considers it "little more than a Trojan horse" for additional, future Democratic spending proposals.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the cost of the infrastructure legislation — $550 billion in new spending over five years — primarily is paid for using previously appropriated, but unspent, funds allocated for COVID-19 relief and unemployment payments, along with the sale of some federal assets and renewing various fees that were otherwise set to expire.
The measure also includes $450 billion in previously approved infrastructure spending that the CBO estimates could add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, or $25.6 billion a year.
Records show the federal government is due to spend $7.2 trillion this year, which means the added unfunded expense of the infrastructure plan is equal to one-third of 1% of federal spending.
Even the fiscally conservative Indiana Chamber of Commerce said the spending is well worth it because "we simply couldn't let our infrastructure further deteriorate and burden business and citizens alike," Indiana Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said.
"(This) is the type of long-term, needed commitment to improve the state and nation's infrastructure system that we’ve sought for more than a decade," Brinegar said. "In fact, it's the largest investment ever in bridges — many of which have been dangerously deteriorating for years — since the interstate highway system was constructed.
"We thank Indiana Congressmen André Carson and Frank Mrvan for voting for the bill."
The bipartisan National Governors Association likewise thanked members of Congress who supported the effort to fund the core infrastructure needs of America's states and territories.
"Governors commend Congress for setting aside partisan differences to pass a bill that works for the American people," said Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, NGA chairman. "States stand ready to immediately put these funds to good use to fix and improve our nation’s infrastructure."
Indiana's Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb did not respond to a request for comment on passage of the infrastructure legislation.
But a variety of union organizations, including the laborers, electricians, transit workers, and teachers, among others, praised the plan for ensuring work for their members for years to come.
"Making once-in-a-generation investments in our country, this legislation ushers in a new era of worker-centric prosperity — one characterized by good, union jobs that will put millions to work modernizing our electric grid, repairing and expanding the vital transportation services we all rely on, and creating the reduced-carbon energy solutions that will power our economy well into the 21st century and beyond," said Lonnie Stephenson, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said the infrastructure measure fulfills President Biden's pledge to work across the aisle to form bipartisan coalitions to solve some of the most pressing problems facing the United States.
"Unfortunately, Indiana Republicans always choose extreme partisanship when it matters most over creating a better future for Hoosier families," Schmuhl said.
"Democrats look forward to holding Indiana Republicans accountable with every ribbon cutting or photo-op they attend as they take credit for work they did not do. Simply put: They said 'NO' before taking the dough."