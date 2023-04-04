Congressman Frank J. Mrvan is hosting a series of town hall-style events next week to listen to the needs of Northwest Indiana residents and update them on what he's accomplished on their behalf in the U.S. House.

The Highland Democrat plans to participate in seven community forums over two days at locations in Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

"As your U.S. representative, I am proud to host a series of community forums throughout Indiana's 1st Congressional District. I look forward to providing a congressional update and directly hearing from constituents about their issues of concern and legislative priorities," he said.

The times and locations for the community forums Monday, April 10:

Noon to 1 p.m., Michigan City City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.

2 to 3 p.m., Valparaiso City Hall, 166 Lincolnway.

4 to 5 p.m., Portage American Legion Post 260, 5675 Mulberry Ave.

The times and locations for forums Tuesday, April 11:

Noon to 1 p.m., Purdue Extension-Lake County, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.

2 to 3 p.m., Indiana University Northwest, Anderson Library Conference Center, Room 105, 3400 Broadway, Gary (park in Lot 3)

4 to 5 p.m., Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Room 200, Whiting.

6 to 7 p.m., Wicker Park Social Center, 2215 Ridge Road, Highland.

All of the events are free.

Mrvan has represented Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House since Jan. 3, 2021. He was reelected in November to a second two-year term.

His work in Congress generally has focused on advancing legislation aimed at meeting the needs of organized labor, workers, veterans, teachers, students and other key constituencies in Northwest Indiana.

The former 15-year North Township trustee became the Region's representative in Congress after succeeding retired U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, a Gary Democrat, whose 36 years in the House are the most of any congressman in Indiana's 207-year history.

