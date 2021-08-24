Mrvan interns help NWI residents resolve federal issues

MERRILLVILLE — Two Northwest Indiana college students spent their summer on the front line of public service by helping resolve federal government issues affecting residents of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Lilia Brunetti and Peter Galanos, both of Munster, recently completed internships in the 1st Congressional District office of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Brunetti, who is focusing on international studies and biotechnology at Indiana University in Bloomington, said getting to work alongside the congressman's caseworkers made her "so much more aware of the problems that everyday Americans face."

"Speaking with the congressman himself, I have seen how dedicated he is and how much he cares about Northwest Indiana," Brunetti said.

Galanos, a business management student also attending Indiana University in Bloomington, said he appreciated the opportunity to sit in on staff meetings to see how Mrvan prepares for his work.

"There is so much background and information on legislation, and I appreciate how this preparation is used to improve interactions between the congressman and constituents," Galanos said.