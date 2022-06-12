Mrvan plan to improve veterans health care set to be signed into law

President Joe Biden soon is expected to sign into law a measure sponsored by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, aimed at improving health care services for American military veterans.

Mrvan's "VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act" is headed to the White House for enactment after winning unanimous Senate approval May 26 and previously passing the House without opposition in November.

The legislation seeks to hold the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accountable to taxpayers as the VA implements a $16 billion project to modernize the electronic health records of former military service members.

In his role as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, Mrvan said he's learned through the VA inspector general that the VA is not conducting reliable and complete estimates for infrastructure upgrades and costs under the Electronic Health Records Modernization (EHRM) program.

His new law will require the VA provide Congress with quarterly reports assessing the full costs, performance metrics and outcomes of its EHRM project.

"I have seen the great need for Congress to conduct oversight and have accurate information to ensure that the Electronic Health Record Modernization program is able to meet the needs of our veterans," Mrvan said.

"I thank the leaders of the Senate for also seeing the value of this legislation, and as we move forward, I look forward to obtaining the requested information and continuing our work to ensure that all veterans receive the world-class health care they deserve."

This will be the second veterans-related measure sponsored by Mrvan that's signed into law by the Democratic president.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Biden signed Mrvan's plan to extend various veteran benefits, including transportation benefits and dental insurance for veterans, their dependents and other VA health care members before the programs expired at the end of the federal budget year.

Mrvan's track record of assisting veterans extends back to the 16 years he served as North Township trustee in Lake County before he was elected in 2020 to succeed retired U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and represent Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in Congress.

"Throughout my career at the trustee's office, I have had a very positive and collaborative relationship with veterans and veteran organizations in Northwest Indiana, and they have brought to my attention many pressing issues, including those related to technology and health care," Mrvan said.

Mrvan is competing at the Nov. 8 general election for a second two-year term in the House against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Crown Point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.