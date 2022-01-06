Mrvan recalls fearful uncertainty of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, was serving just his fourth day as a member of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol hoping to halt the formal certification of the 2020 presidential election.
It's a day the Region's Congressman will never forget.
"There absolutely were moments where I was fearful of what was going on. We heard the gunshot. We heard the breaking glass and the pounding on the doors. We had the gas masks on," Mrvan recalled Tuesday in an exclusive interview with The Times.
"The moment was real, and the uncertainty of what was going on in that time was alarming."
Mrvan was among the last House members to leave the chamber after staying behind to make sure his new colleagues were able to exit safely amid the chaos.
Law enforcement eventually directed Mrvan and several other stragglers to head for a secure room as police barricaded the House door against the marauders; a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."
"It was pure chaos and disarray," Mrvan said at the time. "Something I never thought I would see in the United States of America."
Looking back on that day one year later, Mrvan said he now better understands the fragility of American democracy, as well as his duty, particularly as a member of Congress, to protect the Constitution.
"There are men and women who have sacrificed their lives, their limbs, their mental health, and their families have sacrificed for our democracy and our Constitution," Mrvan said. "So I want to make sure that we preserve that."
To that end, Mrvan said he supports the work of the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, not least because he wants future generations to have confidence in their government and be assured what happened on Jan. 6 was an outlier.
"The facts and the truth are important," he said. "We owe it upon ourselves, and the nation, and the state of Indiana, and my district to find out the truth of what happened, so this doesn't happen again."
Meanwhile, Mrvan said the Jan. 6 attack also helped establish and solidify friendships among members of the House, particularly new members, that have since led to cooperation on other policy matters important to Northwest Indiana and the country as a whole.
"I've created those relationships from that moment that allowed us to be able to understand that we can depend on each other and we can get through a lot of things," Mrvan said.
Specifically, Mrvan identified the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as two measures that have sustained the Region's towns, cities, townships, counties, and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic that might not have become law without the kind of unified support among House Democrats made possible in part by the shared experience of Jan. 6.
"We helped save lives by getting dollars into communities and into schools so they can operate safely," Mrvan said.
In the year ahead, Mrvan is planning to deliver similar wins for Northwest Indiana by working to reduce inflation, help the steel industry thrive, protect domestic manufacturing, and promote equity and inclusion in the economy.
"We have to do all that we can to bring people together in our nation, and that is vitally important to me," he said.