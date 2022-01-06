Mrvan recalls fearful uncertainty of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

"There are men and women who have sacrificed their lives, their limbs, their mental health, and their families have sacrificed for our democracy and our Constitution," Mrvan said. "So I want to make sure that we preserve that."

To that end, Mrvan said he supports the work of the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, not least because he wants future generations to have confidence in their government and be assured what happened on Jan. 6 was an outlier.

"The facts and the truth are important," he said. "We owe it upon ourselves, and the nation, and the state of Indiana, and my district to find out the truth of what happened, so this doesn't happen again."

Meanwhile, Mrvan said the Jan. 6 attack also helped establish and solidify friendships among members of the House, particularly new members, that have since led to cooperation on other policy matters important to Northwest Indiana and the country as a whole.

"I've created those relationships from that moment that allowed us to be able to understand that we can depend on each other and we can get through a lot of things," Mrvan said.