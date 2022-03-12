Mrvan secures $45M in federal funds for Northwest Indiana projects

The federal government is investing another $45 million in 10 Northwest Indiana infrastructure and economic development projects recommended by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Democratic President Joe Biden is expected in coming days to sign into law a measure approved Thursday by the Democratic-controlled Congress that funds the federal government through September and includes money for the Region projects earmarked by the 1st District congressman.

"Congress has a constitutional obligation to represent the needs of their districts," Mrvan said. "I was grateful to work in collaboration with state, local and nonprofit entities to identify the importance of these requests and fulfill this constitutional obligation."

"Their inclusion promotes the reopening of our economy and improves Northwest Indiana’s position to grow with more good-paying jobs opportunities for everyone."

According to the plan, Northwest Indiana is getting $18.4 million to expand the capacity of the confined storage facility for dangerous material dredged from Indiana Harbor; $10 million for general water and sewer infrastructure improvements in Lake and Porter counties; $8.2 million for operations and maintenance at Indiana Harbor; $2.7 million for sand nourishment at Indiana Dunes National Park to prevent beach erosion; and $2 million for snowplows and firefighting equipment at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

In addition, the Region is receiving $1.6 million for maintenance dredging at the Burns Waterway Harbor; $1.2 million to support job training programs at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago; $682,000 to begin closing a gap in the Marquette Greenway Trail between Gary and Hammond; $500,000 for technology upgrades at the Gary Police Department; and $225,000 to equip a nursing simulation lab and ultrasound lab in the new health professionals training facility at the University of St. Francis in Crown Point.

The money is on top of the tens of millions of dollars provided to Northwest Indiana citizens and communities over the past year, and due to come in years ahead, under the Mrvan-backed American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act signed by Biden.

Senate vote records show both of Indiana's U.S. senators sought to strip the Northwest Indiana projects from the federal spending legislation through an amendment proposed by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Braun said he considers the projects, part of some $8 billion in earmarks in the $1.5 trillion measure, to be "pork barrel" spending that will make the federal government bigger than it already is and lead the country into bankruptcy.

"This spending bill is a disgrace: it spends more money on swamp earmarks than it does on humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and while inflation hits record highs D.C.’s answer is to spend another trillion dollars we don’t have. NO, NO, NO," Braun said.

Braun's call to delete the earmarks was overwhelmingly rejected, 64-35. Though U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., joined Braun in voting to scuttle federal funding for the Northwest Indiana projects.

However, Young ultimately voted in favor of the legislation, even with the earmarks included, in part because it provides $14 billion to Ukraine to assist the European nation as it repels a Russian invasion.

"This legislation provides the Ukrainian people with urgently needed lethal aid and humanitarian assistance as they fight for their freedom," Young said.

Braun remained a no on the 68-31 final tally in the Senate.

It passed the House 260-171, with Mrvan and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, in support, and the state's seven Republican congressmen all opposed, including U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, and Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, whose districts include parts of Northwest Indiana.

