Mrvan seeking to improve cybersecurity at federal veterans agency

If U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, gets his way, military veterans in Indiana, and across the United States, never again will have their personal information compromised because of lax cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Northwest Indiana congressman recently filed legislation to require the VA obtain an independent cybersecurity assessment of its most critical information systems, as well as its cybersecurity posture as a whole.

The measure, House Bill 7299, also requires the VA to develop a timeline and budget to fix any weaknesses and deficiencies identified by the report.

"According to VA officials, in 2020, regrettably 46,000 veterans had their personal information compromised after hackers breached VA’s computer systems. This is unacceptable, and action must be taken to improve VA’s cybersecurity," said Mrvan, the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs' Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

If enacted into law, the plan would require the VA implement measures to protect against advanced cybersecurity threats, ransomware, denial of service attacks, insider threats, threats from foreign actors, phishing, credential theft and other cyber threats.

It also mandates all VA information technology services are covered, including on-premises, remote, cloud-based, and mobile information systems and devices used by, or in support of, VA activities.

In addition, the VA secretary would have to submit a detailed implementation plan to Congress within 120 days of the independent assessment that the Government Accountability Office then will review to determine if the cost estimates and timelines are realistic.

"This legislation will move us in the right direction to give VA the tools it needs to effectively protect against new and emerging cybersecurity threats and safeguard our veterans’ personal information," Mrvan said.

Mrvan's proposal, the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act of 2022, is co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Susie Lee, D-Nev.; and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y.

"Given Russia’s recent aggression and invasion of Ukraine, it is more important than ever that we shore up America’s critical cybersecurity, including proactively protecting the health care of our veterans against possible cyber attacks from Russia," Mace said.

A companion measure also has been filed in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

