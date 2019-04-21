INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, has been absent from the Statehouse since mid-January while addressing a personal health issue.
Nevertheless, the veteran lawmaker, who last year was elected to a 10th four-year term representing Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith and Schererville, continues to influence state policy making, even from afar.
A House-Senate conference committee currently is putting the final touches on Mrvan's Senate Bill 258, which aims to prevent people convicted of rape or sex crimes against children from taking care of children or vulnerable adults in a professional or informal capacity.
Under the measure, which passed both chambers without a single "no" vote, individuals classified as "sexually violent predators" or "offenders against children" would be barred from working as a child care provider, babysitter, respite care provider or at an adult day care center, as well as prohibited from living in a home where child care or babysitting services are provided.
Mrvan said he was prompted to file the legislation following a Madison County incident where a registered sex offender was advertising his babysitting services on a Facebook group.
"I'm happy that we'll soon be able to close that loophole and make Indiana safer for our most vulnerable Hoosiers," Mrvan said.
"They are not capable of looking out for themselves, so it's our duty to do everything in our power to protect them."
A second Mrvan proposal targeting child sex abuse was incorporated in Senate Enrolled Act 323. It recently received final approval by both the Senate and the House, and is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.
The measure requires that if a court permits a person convicted of child molesting or child exploitation to exercise parenting time with his or her own children that the visit be continuously supervised.
On Monday, the Senate also endorsed Mrvan's proposal in Senate Resolution 72, presented on his behalf by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, requesting a legislative study committee be assigned to assess the need for additional guidance counselors in Indiana schools.
"Despite his absence, Sen. Mrvan has been in regular contact with the Senate and is nearing the passage of several bills here at the Statehouse this session," said Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.
"Although we have missed having our colleague with us in the Statehouse, Sen. Mrvan has continued to work for not only his constituents but for the safety and protection of all Hoosier children."