Mrvan sworn in as Northwest Indiana's new representative in Congress

Mrvan, however, was thinking more about the other challenges ahead as he acclimates to his new role representing some 711,000 people living in Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties.

"We cannot delay to do what is necessary to address the health crisis, promote a robust and rapid vaccination program, improve educational opportunities, advocate for our veterans and restrengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone," he said.

Mrvan said he was "humbled and honored" to have the opportunity to represent the 1st Congressional District, and mindful of "all those who have stood before me with this monumental public trust and responsibility, including Pete Visclosky, Katie Hall, and Adam Benjamin Jr."

"These individuals remained focused on supporting workers, labor organizations, our industrial base, and good-paying jobs, while improving the quality of life for all in Northwest Indiana," he said.

"I will do my utmost to uphold their tradition and be a district-centric member of Congress that is responsive to all constituent inquiries and a relentless fighter for an economy that works for everyone."

Mrvan should learn in coming days on which House committees he'll serve.