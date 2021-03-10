Mrvan vote helps advance COVID-19 relief in American Rescue Plan to president's desk

Financial assistance for individuals, school districts and communities in Northwest Indiana, whose lives and operations have been disrupted for more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, soon will be on its way.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House voted 220-211 Wednesday to send the American Rescue Plan to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law Friday. It previously passed the Democratic-controlled Senate 50-49.

Not a single Republican in either chamber supported the measure, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who both voted no.

In contrast, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said he was honored to vote yes on a proposal “that will provide direct and tangible investments to address the pandemic, provide much needed relief for our families, and grow our economy.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all of our lives, our mental health, and our economy, and I continue to grieve for all of the individuals and families in our nation who have lost someone special this past year,” Mrvan said.

“We remember these victims as we take action today to defeat this virus, get children safely back in schools, and make lasting investments to create more good-paying job opportunities and grow our economy.”