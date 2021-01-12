Mrvan will vote to impeach Trump for inciting attack on U.S. Capitol

Mrvan, who was not injured in the melee, said he stayed in the House during the worst Capitol invasion since the War of 1812 to make sure all his colleagues were able to get to safety.

Law enforcement ultimately directed Mrvan and several others to finally leave the chamber as police barricaded the House door against the mob of Trump supporters — a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."

"We were the last people to exit as that was going on," Mrvan said. "It was a moment."

Nearly one week later, Mrvan said he agrees with his Democratic House colleagues, and a growing number of Republicans including Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, that the president's behavior warrants impeachment.

"Only by sending the unequivocal message that any insurrectionist act will not be tolerated in our nation will we be able to begin the healing process and move forward to immediately address the great health, economic and social challenges facing our nation," Mrvan said.

"We must begin the work to promote a robust and rapid vaccination program, improve educational opportunities, advocate for our veterans and restrengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone."