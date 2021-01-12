Mrvan will vote to impeach Trump for inciting attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, will vote Wednesday to impeach Republican President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that led to the deaths of six people, including two Capitol Police officers.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Mrvan said he supports the president's cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence removing Trump from office under the provisions of the 25th Amendment.
But should Trump's closest political allies decline to exercise that option, Mrvan said impeachment is needed to hold Trump accountable for inciting an insurrection against Congress, a co-equal branch of the federal government.
"His affirmative encouragement of hosting a rally, inciting a violent mob, and then instructing them to march to the U.S. Capitol to prevent the constitutionally required certification of the 2020 presidential election put the lives of everyone in the Capitol complex in danger," Mrvan said.
The new Region congressman last week told The Times how he was in the final group of lawmakers to exit the U.S. House chamber as the Trump-inspired mob breached the doors and shots rang out in the Capitol.
"It was pure chaos and disarray," Mrvan said at the time. "Something I never thought I would see in the United States of America."
Mrvan, who was not injured in the melee, said he stayed in the House during the worst Capitol invasion since the War of 1812 to make sure all his colleagues were able to get to safety.
Law enforcement ultimately directed Mrvan and several others to finally leave the chamber as police barricaded the House door against the mob of Trump supporters — a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."
"We were the last people to exit as that was going on," Mrvan said. "It was a moment."
Nearly one week later, Mrvan said he agrees with his Democratic House colleagues, and a growing number of Republicans including Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, that the president's behavior warrants impeachment.
"Only by sending the unequivocal message that any insurrectionist act will not be tolerated in our nation will we be able to begin the healing process and move forward to immediately address the great health, economic and social challenges facing our nation," Mrvan said.
"We must begin the work to promote a robust and rapid vaccination program, improve educational opportunities, advocate for our veterans and restrengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone."
If Trump's second impeachment is approved by the House, the Senate is unlikely to hold a trial to decide whether to remove Trump from office before the president's term expires at 11 a.m. Region time Jan. 20.
However, the Senate still could take up the impeachment after Trump no longer is president and use it to permanently bar Trump from ever again holding federal office, or deny Trump the pension and other post-presidency benefits to which he'd otherwise be entitled.