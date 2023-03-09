Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, is hosting two town-hall meetings Saturday to discuss the proposed new laws eligible for final approval during the second half of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly.

The free events are set for 10 to 11 a.m. at the Griffith-Calumet Township Branch of the Lake County Public Library, 1215 E. 45th Ave., Griffith; and noon to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland.

Andrade hopes the first session primarily will be attended by Griffith and Schererville residents, and the second session by Munster and Highland residents.

Pending legislation must win approval by the Indiana House and Senate with identical language on or before April 29 to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

