MUNSTER — The town's Clerk-Treasurer race offers a new face and a candidate who has worked in the municipal office for nearly two years.
Democrat Jennifer Pizzuto-Dean and Republican Wendy Mis are running for the job.
Mis has worked as a deputy clerk for payroll in the Munster Clerk-Treasurer's office since February 2018. Mis, who graduated from Hope College and earned certification from Indiana University Northwest, has also served as director for the Munster Chamber of Commerce for seven years.
“Working in the clerk-treasurer's office has significantly prepared me and helped me understand the scope of the position,” Mis said. “It's a big job with a lot of responsibilities. From the outside in, people may not see that.”
This is Pizzuto-Dean's first time running for political office. Pizzuto-Dean said she grew up in Munster and became more involved in the town during the start of the South Shore Extension talks.
“It's important to have new people in government,” Pizzuto-Dean said. “Lacking in connections can be a positive. I don't owe anyone anything. A new perspective is also important. Many of the same people have been running for Munster offices for a while. Maybe there's a different way of doing things.”
Pizzuto-Dean said she works for the fourth-largest freight forwarder in the world, where she has gained experience in filing government paperwork, working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection taxes and duties, invoices, billing and more.
Both candidates cited increasing efficiency of the office through technology and maintaining financial responsibility as major focuses.
“I worry with the way things are currently being run and funded, however, that Munster might not continue being the town it is today," Pizzuto-Dean said. "We need to make some changes and get the residents more involved, but we also need to make it easier for the residents to become more involved. More transparency from the town is necessary. That is why I decided to run for clerk-treasurer."
Pizzuto-Dean, a Ball State graduate, said she also hopes to build more transparency and add more accessibility to the local government as a whole by live streaming meetings and incorporating technology into getting information to the public.
Mis said she believes in a lean and fiscally responsible government and brings a lot of experience on how to effectively budget municipal funds and work with the many facets of town government.
“Munster residents expect a high level of services which we would like to continue to provide for them however, we must closely monitor the public funds to be certain they are being spent responsibly, ethically and in accordance with the law,” Mis said.